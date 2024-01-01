Paninis in Akron
Cheers - Montrose
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|The Club Panini.
|$14.00
An overstuffed panini with ham, turkey, slaw, fries, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & mayo on toasted italian bread. Served with a side of your choice.
|Corned Beef Panini.
|$14.00
An overstuffed panini with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, slaw, fries, pickles, and 1000 island on toasted Italian bread. Served with a side of your choice.
|Italian Panini.
|$14.00
An overstuff Italian panini with slaw, fries, salami, pepperoni, capicola, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, pickles & italian dressing on toasted italian bread. Served with a side of your choice.