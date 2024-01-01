Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve paninis

Cheers - Montrose

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

The Club Panini.$14.00
An overstuffed panini with ham, turkey, slaw, fries, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & mayo on toasted italian bread. Served with a side of your choice.
Corned Beef Panini.$14.00
An overstuffed panini with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, slaw, fries, pickles, and 1000 island on toasted Italian bread. Served with a side of your choice.
Italian Panini.$14.00
An overstuff Italian panini with slaw, fries, salami, pepperoni, capicola, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, pickles & italian dressing on toasted italian bread. Served with a side of your choice.
The Daily Pressed

323 S. Main St., Akron

The Daily Pressed Signature Panini$12.25
Italian rosemary ham, smoked mozzarella, arugula, artichoke pesto on house focaccia.
Comes with Chips
