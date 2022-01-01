Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Missing Falls Brewery

540 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Pizza$10.00
Pesto Pizza
House made pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh Mozzarella cheese
More about Missing Falls Brewery
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall

325 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Presto Pesto Pizza$0.00
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall

