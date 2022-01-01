Pesto pizza in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve pesto pizza
Missing Falls Brewery
540 S. Main St., Akron
Pesto Pizza
$10.00
Pesto Pizza
House made pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh Mozzarella cheese
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall
325 S. Main St., Akron
Presto Pesto Pizza
$0.00
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese