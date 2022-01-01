Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Akron

Akron restaurants
  Akron
  Philly Cheesesteaks

Akron restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Juicy shaved prime rib with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted
provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Philly Cheesesteak image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.
More about Johnny J's - Springfield

