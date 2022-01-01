Philly cheesesteaks in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Juicy shaved prime rib with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.99
Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted
provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap