Po boy in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve po boy
More about Ido Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Tomato Po Boy
|$14.99
Corn dusted fried green tomatoes & bacon on fresh baguette dressed with lettuce, tomato, remoulade, & Cajun onion straws served with slaw.
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.99
Hand breaded shrimp, lettuce, tomato & remoulade served on a fresh baguette with cajun onion straws & cole slaw.
More about Missing Falls Brewery
Missing Falls Brewery
540 S. Main St., Akron
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Shrimp Po’Boy
Cajun seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and hot sauce.
$12 with chips