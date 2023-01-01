Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Po Boy$14.99
Corn dusted fried green tomatoes & bacon on fresh baguette dressed with lettuce, tomato, remoulade, & Cajun onion straws served with slaw.
Shrimp Po Boy$16.99
Hand breaded shrimp, lettuce, tomato & remoulade served on a fresh baguette with cajun onion straws & cole slaw.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Missing Falls Brewery

540 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Shrimp Po’Boy
Cajun seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and hot sauce.
$12 with chips
More about Missing Falls Brewery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe - Akron

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Po-Boy Sandwich$12.99
Fried cod, Lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade on a sub bun with chips!
More about Valley Cafe - Akron

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Banana Cream Pies

Waffles

Gyro Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Cobb Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston