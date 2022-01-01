Pretzels in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve pretzels
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.49
Pretzel bites, parmesan cheese, Guinness cheese sauce.
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
145 Montrose West Ave, Copley
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$9.50
Fresh baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese and honey mustard.
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN
|$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.00
queso dip