Pretzels in Akron

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bites$7.49
Pretzel bites, parmesan cheese, Guinness cheese sauce.
More about Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
Jumbo Pretzel image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

145 Montrose West Ave, Copley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Pretzel$9.50
Fresh baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese and honey mustard.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN image

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
PRETZEL BITES$8.00
queso dip
More about Bricco
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels$7.99
American Amber Ale beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel sticks.
More about Johnny J's - Springfield

