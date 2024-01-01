Salmon salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve salmon salad
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Salmon Salad
|$20.99
Seasoned salmon, mixed greens, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, diced bell peppers, croutons & raspberry vinaigrette.
Rockne's Fairlawn - 2914 West Market Street
2914 West Market Street, Fairlawn
|Salmon Salad
|$14.25
Broiled salmon brushed with an orange citrus glaze, over romaine lettuce (when available) with carrots, cucumbers, a touch of diced tomatoes and assorted fruits... with grilled pita.