Salmon salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$20.99
Seasoned salmon, mixed greens, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, diced bell peppers, croutons & raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Rockne's Fairlawn - 2914 West Market Street

2914 West Market Street, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.25
Broiled salmon brushed with an orange citrus glaze, over romaine lettuce (when available) with carrots, cucumbers, a touch of diced tomatoes and assorted fruits... with grilled pita.
More about Rockne's Fairlawn - 2914 West Market Street

