Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve shrimp basket

NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp basket$10.00
6 pieces, with Sammi sauce
More about NoHi Pop-up
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$10.89
Golden fried butterfly shrimp with french fries, coleslaw, & cocktail sauce.
More about Papa Gyros

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Calamari

Fish Tacos

Salad Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Margherita Pizza

Steak Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston