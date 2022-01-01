Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp basket in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Shrimp Basket
Akron restaurants that serve shrimp basket
NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
No reviews yet
Shrimp basket
$10.00
6 pieces, with Sammi sauce
More about NoHi Pop-up
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
Avg 4.6
(2201 reviews)
Fried Shrimp Basket
$10.89
Golden fried butterfly shrimp with french fries, coleslaw, & cocktail sauce.
More about Papa Gyros
