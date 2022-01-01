Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Shrimp Tacos
Akron restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$9.99
Grilled shrimp with garlic butter, mozzarella & spinach in grilled soft tortillas.
More about Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
Casa Del Rio
2927 West Market St, Fairlawn
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TACOS
More about Casa Del Rio
