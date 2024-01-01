Souvlaki in Akron
Papa Gyros - Akron
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Surf and Turf Souvlaki Platter
|$19.89
Grilled skewers of shrimp and your choice of steak, lamb, pork or chicken. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread & tzatziki sauce.
|Pork Souvlaki Platter
|$17.89
2 Grilled skewers of pork. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread & tzatziki sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$17.89
2 skewers of grilled chicken. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.