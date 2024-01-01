Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros - Akron

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Surf and Turf Souvlaki Platter$19.89
Grilled skewers of shrimp and your choice of steak, lamb, pork or chicken. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread & tzatziki sauce.
Pork Souvlaki Platter$17.89
2 Grilled skewers of pork. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread & tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$17.89
2 skewers of grilled chicken. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.
More about Papa Gyros - Akron
Item pic

 

Rockne's Fairlawn - 2914 West Market Street

2914 West Market Street, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Souvlaki Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins on a generous bed of chopped lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese with grilled pita. Sunflower seeds upon request.
More about Rockne's Fairlawn - 2914 West Market Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Pepperoni Rolls

Margherita Pizza

Lasagna

Burritos

Chicken Teriyaki

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Parmesan

Funnel Cake

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston