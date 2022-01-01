Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Akron restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Bricco - Pub
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
No reviews yet
Kid Spaghetti and Meatball
$7.00
More about Bricco - Pub
The Basement in the Valley - Akron
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
No reviews yet
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$10.99
More about The Basement in the Valley - Akron
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Patty Melts
Tzatziki
Fried Ravioli
Baklava
Calamari
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Chipotle Chicken
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(532 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(899 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston