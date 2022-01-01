Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.99
Spinach and Artichoke Dip topped with Tomato, Scallions and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips
More about The Town Tavern
Item pic

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$8.00
served with crispy pita
More about Bricco
Jilly's Music Room image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Jilly's Music Room

111 N MAIN STREET, Akron

Avg 3.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$7.00
Fresh Spinach and Artichoke Hearts combined with Creamy Cheeses, served warm with Grilled Flatbread (v)
More about Jilly's Music Room
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$6.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

