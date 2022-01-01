Spinach and artichoke dip in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about The Town Tavern
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$8.99
Spinach and Artichoke Dip topped with Tomato, Scallions and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips
More about Jilly's Music Room
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
Jilly's Music Room
111 N MAIN STREET, Akron
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$7.00
Fresh Spinach and Artichoke Hearts combined with Creamy Cheeses, served warm with Grilled Flatbread (v)