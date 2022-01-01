Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve spinach salad

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Lockview image

 

The Lockview

207 S MAIN ST, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$8.00
More about The Lockview
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$8.99
with hot bacon dressing
More about RoseVilla Restaurant

