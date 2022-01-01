Spinach salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve spinach salad
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8