Steak sandwiches in Akron

Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.99
Sirloin steak char-grilled with mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll.
Gasoline Alley
870 N Cleveland Massillon rd, Akron
|* 17. London Broil Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
we take flank steak, marinate it in lots of secret good stuff, grill it and thin slice it. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and onion with fries
|10. Tenderloin Steak Sandwich
|$14.50
charbroiled tenderloin steak buttered and served on a french roll with lettuce & tomato. need we say more?