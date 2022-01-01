Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Akron restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$6.00
cajun ranch
More about Bricco
The Lockview
207 S MAIN ST, Akron
No reviews yet
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about The Lockview
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Brisket
Pho
Curry
Chicken Tenders
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Teriyaki Chicken
Pies
Greek Salad
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston