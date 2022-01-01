Tacos in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve tacos
NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$6.50
1/2 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a flour tortilla, topped with cheese, onion and cilantro. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
|Lil' Jerk Taco
|$4.00
1/4 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a flour tortilla, topped with cheese, onion and cilantro. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
Jilly's Music Room
111 N MAIN STREET, Akron
|Trio of Street Tacos
|$11.00
Choice of Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, topped with Greens, Housemade Salsa, drizzled with Sriracha Crema and served on Fresh Corn Tortillas (Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional $1/taco)