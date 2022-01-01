Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve tiramisu

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Pad Thai

3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake$5.95
More about Pad Thai

