Veggie burritos in Akron

The Mealionaire Cafe & Catering Co.
1867 West Market Street, Akron
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.00
Our delicious breakfast potatoes, fluffy freshly cracked egg, sauteed thinly sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, fresh spinach, & shredded mild cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft flour tortilla
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA - 54 E. Mill St
54 E. Mill St, Akron
|Lunch Burrito Veggie
|$10.00
Valley Cafe - Akron
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Roasted Veggie Burrito
|$14.29
Spinach, roasted red peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served w/ home fries or grits.
|Smothered VEGGIE Burrito
|$18.29
Our roasted veggie breakfast burrito smothered in our house spicy, sausage gravy. Served with your choice of home fries or grits. Comes with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.