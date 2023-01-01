Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve veggie burritos

The Mealionaire Cafe & Catering Co.

1867 West Market Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$8.00
Our delicious breakfast potatoes, fluffy freshly cracked egg, sauteed thinly sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, fresh spinach, & shredded mild cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft flour tortilla
More about The Mealionaire Cafe & Catering Co.
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA image

 

EL PATRON TEQUILERIA - 54 E. Mill St

54 E. Mill St, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Burrito Veggie$10.00
More about EL PATRON TEQUILERIA - 54 E. Mill St
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe - Akron

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Veggie Burrito$14.29
Spinach, roasted red peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served w/ home fries or grits.
Smothered VEGGIE Burrito$18.29
Our roasted veggie breakfast burrito smothered in our house spicy, sausage gravy. Served with your choice of home fries or grits. Comes with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Valley Cafe - Akron

