Wontons in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve wontons

BUFFALO WONTONS image

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO WONTONS$8.50
house made, peppercorn ranch
More about Bricco
Restaurant banner

 

Pad Thai

3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$3.95
Pork and shrimp wrapped in a think wonton skin, served in a clear broth topped with fried onion.
More about Pad Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Sliders

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon

Greek Salad

Hummus

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston