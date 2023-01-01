Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve cheesecake

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen

363 S. 7th Street, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESECAKE$6.99
PECAN CHEESECAKE$6.99
CHEESECAKE RASB DONUT$6.99
More about Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

W Donuts

805 Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake$2.00
Fall in love with the Pumpkin Cream-Filled Donut! It's a seasonal delight that'll make your taste buds swoon. Imagine a fluffy pumpkin-infused pastry, lovingly filled with velvety cream. It's like a pumpkin spice latte in donut form – pure autumnal perfection!
More about W Donuts
