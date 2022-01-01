Go
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

325 S. Main St.

Akron, OH 44308

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Personal Calzone$7.00
Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
2 Topping Personal Calzone$5.00
A personal sized calzone with your choice of cheese, two toppings, and any dipping sauce you'd like. Only 5 dollars during lunch!
Small House Salad$5.00
Romaine blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mozz&Provolone Cheese topped with Croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing. 4 dollars lunch only!
Jo-Jo's (10)$4.00
Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order
Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza$13.00
14" (10 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
Regular Calzone$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
6pc BONELESS Wing$5.00
6 Boneless wings tossed in your choice of any 12 flavors, only 5 dollars during lunch only!
6pc REGULAR Wing$5.00
6 Bone in wings tossed in your choice of any 12 flavors, only 5 dollars during lunch only!
.60 Boneless Wings$0.70
Small Cheese Pizza$5.00
Small 10" cheese pizza , choice of any one topping. 5 Dollars only applies during lunch hours.

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

325 S. Main St., Akron OH 44308

Directions

