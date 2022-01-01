Go
AKtakeaway - Detroit

eat here. eat there. cater anywhere

150 W. Jefferson

Popular Items

Greek
romaine, cucumber, tomato, chick peas, red onion, beets, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and feta cheese, served with house dressing (gluten free, vegetarian)
roasted$13.00
roasted seasonal vegetables, brown rice, black beans, salmon & dill tahini sauce (gluten free)
Chicken Shawarma$6.00
with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce & pickles (halal)
Grilled$12.00
grilled vegetables, rice, hommus with choice of chicken breast (gluten free, halal) or salmon with dill tahini sauce (gluten free)
Anita’s Chopped$12.00
grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, egg, bacon, and feta cheese with creamy feta dressing (gluten free)
chicken shawarma$12.00
chicken shawarma, hommus, tabbouleh, brown rice, garlic sauce & pickles (antibiotic free, gluten free, & halal)
House Fries$4.00
tossed in a blend of AK seasonings (gluten free, vegan)
falafil$11.00
falafil, mujadra, hommus, tabbouleh, pickled turnips & tahini sauce (vegan & gluten free)
Chicken Feta Fattoush$12.00
our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma & feta cheese with fattoush dressing (halal)
Location

150 W. Jefferson

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
