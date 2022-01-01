Go
American

Al & Alma's

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

5201 Piper Road

Mound, MN 55364

Pickup

Popular Items

Campstyle Walleye$28.00
Cracker crumb encrusted and pan fried in a cast iron skillet, just like shore lunch
Cheese Curds$9.00
Lightly breaded and fried, served with sweet chili aioli sauce
Pomodoro$15.00
Diced roma tomatoes, broccoli, fresh basil, roasted garlic, over angel hair pasta
Kids Mac and Cheese$6.00
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
Black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, cilantro and lime served with chipotle ranch dressing
Fried Half Chicken$16.00
A classic recipe— Southern, juicy and tender
Ahi Tuna Crisp$15.00
Sliced, seared tuna on a crispy wonton, topped with avocado, and a sweet soy sesame glaze
Tuna Poke Bowl$20.00
Seared sesame crusted tuna tossed with avocado, green onions, shredded carrots, radishes, cucumbers in a sesame ginger glaze. served over jasmine rice and drizzled with Yum Yum sauce
Chicken Strips$11.00
5 Strips Served with your choice of sauce
Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered haddock, topped with avocado, black bean, and corn salsa served with citrus sour cream
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

5201 Piper Road, Mound MN 55364

Directions

Pickup

Restaurant - Al & Alma's

Pickup

