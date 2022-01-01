Back Channel Brewing Collective

No reviews yet

Situated on the waters of Lake Minnetonka and only 20 miles west of Downtown Minneapolis, our destination taproom has it all. As you venture out, enjoy a beautiful meandering drive around the lake, a scenic bike ride along the Dakota Bike Trail, or stunning views of the ninth largest lake via boat as all three modes of transportation are welcomed.

In the colder months, trade in the boats & bikes for snowmobiles, snowshoes, and fat tires. Upon arrival, choose to sit on our expansive patio or inside the inviting taproom and enjoy a curated music selection that will enhance the vibes.

Topping the experience off is the beer. The brewery focuses on Lagers, IPAs, and Imperial Stouts with a special emphasis on seasonal beers, and you're guaranteed to find something you'll love. You can even play a hidden game of trivia, as all of our beers are named after famous Minnesotans, or people with significant ties to our state.

