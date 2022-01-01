Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
Come in and enjoy!
3155 S Bascom Ave
Popular Items
Location
3155 S Bascom Ave
Campbell CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Curry House Pizza
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.
Stevie's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
The Garret Station
Come to The Garret Station to enjoy a tradition of good food and great value. Enjoy our great pizzas, salads, wings and sandwiches.