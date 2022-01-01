Go
Al Wadi Restaurant

1249 VFW Parkway

Popular Items

Extra pita bread$1.00
Mixed Grill Platter$32.00
Combination of Chicken shish taouk, kafta kebab, and beef tenderloins served with rice pilaf
Hommos$10.00
Chick pea puree, tahini sauce, lemon and extra virgin olive oil (Gluten free)
Tabouli$12.00
Fresh parsley, mint, wheat bulgur, ripe tomatoes, onions, lemon and olive oil
Falafel$11.00
Ground fava beans, chick peas and our blend of spices served with vegetables and tahini sauce
Kafta Kebab$24.00
Seasoned ground lamb, with onion, parsley and mint, grilled over an open flame and served with rice pilaf
Lamb Kebab$28.00
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated lamb grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
Baba Ghanouj$11.00
Roasted eggplant puree, tahini sauce, lemon and olive oil (Gluten free)
Arnabet Mekleh$12.00
Hand cut cauliflower lightly fried and served with tahini sauce (Gluten free)
Chicken Shish Taouk$25.00
Two skewers of marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
WEST ROXBURY MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Johnny's Takeaway

We are ready to make your dinner, and lunch a breeze for the week. All meals are ready to heat & eat! Come grab a weeks worth of meals, or just stop in. Now serving lunch & specials! Enjoy.

Joe’s 320 Cafe - West Roxbury

Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

BANH MI OI

Here at Bánh Mì Ơi, we let that thought marinate a little and we dived right into that challenge. By using Mom’s recipes from her bánh mì cart in Saigon, we were able to create an authentic experience, half a world away.
Our mission is to provide our customers quite possibly the freshest fast food they’ll find in Boston, without sacrificing the complexity they should expect from Vietnamese cuisine. Fresh ingredients with no chemical additives is our shop’s standard, and preserves the process of making authentic and delicious tasting bánh mì.

