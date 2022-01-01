Go
Toast

Alabama Music Box

Watch shows with us! Buy tickets from us!

12S Conception St • $

Avg 4.8 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

General Admission 830 PM 4/17/21$25.00
Will Call Ticket for Day of Show. Please ignore pickup option. General Admission seated ticket for Chris Kattan on Saturday April 17th at 830 PM.
SOLD OUT: VIP Admission 830 PM 4/17/21$35.00
Will Call Ticket for day of show. Please ignore pickup option. VIP Admission ticket for Chris Kattan on Saturday April 17 at 830 PM. VIP tickets receive tabled seating in the first several rows with a dedicated server available.
SOLD OUT VIP Admission 9 PM 4/16/21$35.00
Will Call Ticket for Day of Show. Please ignore pickup option. VIP Admission ticket for Chris Kattan on Friday April 16 at 9 PM. VIP tickets receive tabled seating in the first several rows with a dedicated server available.
Sean Patton 7pm Sunday 6/20$15.00
General Admission 6 PM 4/17/21$25.00
Will Call Ticket for Day of Show. Please ignore pickup option. General Admission seated ticket for Chris Kattan on Saturday April 17th at 6PM.
General Admission 9 PM 4/16/21$25.00
Will Call Ticket for Day of Show. Please ignore pickup option. General Admission seated ticket for Chris Kattan on Friday April 16th at 9PM.
SOLD OUT VIP Admission 6 PM 4/17/21$35.00
Will Call Ticket for Day of Show. Please ignore pickup option. VIP Admission ticket for Chris Kattan on Saturday April 17 at 6 PM. VIP tickets receive tabled seating in the first several rows with a dedicated server available.
SOLD OUT: VIP Admission 7 PM 4/16/21$35.00
Will Call Ticket for Day of Show. Please ignore pickup option. VIP Admission ticket for Chris Kattan on Friday April 16 at 7 PM. VIP tickets receive tabled seating in the first several rows with a dedicated server available.
General Admission 7 PM 4/16/21$25.00
Will Call Ticket for Day of Show. Please ignore pickup option. General Admission seated ticket for Chris Kattan on Friday April 16th at 7 PM.
test$0.01
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Online Ordering

Location

12S Conception St

Mobile AL

Sunday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WEST Food Bar

No reviews yet

Upscale casual restaurant located in Downtown Mobile offering lunch, brunch, and dinner.
With a speakeasy vibe, there are also handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine selection.
Come in and enjoy!

Dauphins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B-Bob's Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

No reviews yet

Mobile's premier spot for craft cocktails, craft beer, fine spirits and excellent food.
Strictly 21+!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston