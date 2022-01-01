Go
When you join us at ala, we want you to feel the overwhelming sense of being one with a variety of colors. From the colors of the ingredients you are enjoying or the cocktails you are sipping to the colorful expressions of each of our team members & guests who surround you, ala provides an experience for everyone who enters.
We focus on cooking & mixology from the Levant, an area of the world that has a long history and a colorful past. Over 10,000 years ago, it was in the Levant that humans began their first trial with agriculture - where cities, irrigation, and civilization later followed. What came next were the first diners, table settings, and menus. It was then that the first members of our human race settled in excitedly for their very first served meals. At ala, we remember this journey as we take a path of new flavors and scents all while in an environment of bringing the human race together - through color, food, drinks, and love.

TAPAS

Popular Items

Restaurant Week Dinner for One$40.00
SPINACH PEAR SALAD$12.90
Charred three spiced pears, baby spinach, goat cheese, toasted walnuts
Restaurant Week Dinner for Two$70.00
Za'atar Fries$6.90
Fried Halloumi$8.90
Pine honey, dukkah(contains walnut and pistachio), dried chives gf
Falafel$6.90
Hummus sauce, West Bank pickles V
Harissa Hummus$4.90
Cold press olive oil, harissa
4 oz
Chicken Gyro with Zaatar Fries$9.90
Israeli pickled cucumber, Harissa sauce, Isot, Parsley, Mint, Sliced red onion (7" Gyro bread-open gyro)
Zaalouk$5.90
Roasted eggplant, chili flakes, garlic, lemon wedge, cumin, sun-dried tomato, cilantro, Gemlik olives((contain pits)V
Dolmades$4.90
Grape leaves with rice and spices
1320 19th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
