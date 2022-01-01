Go
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego

Premium Quality Mediterranean Cuisine

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

Popular Items

Pepperoncinis$1.99
Basmati White Rice$5.50
Tabouleh$18.00
A refreshing parsley grain salad mix of bulgur wheat, fresh tomatoes, onions, fresh mint, lemon, salt & extra virgin olive oil.
Dolma$12.00
A vegetarian favorite. A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, chopped onions, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. Rolled in grape leaves, steamed, and topped with lemon sauce.
LG Mix Pickles$6.50
Garlic App.
Location

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
