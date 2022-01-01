Aladdin Pita
SERVING THE BEST IN FLAVOR AND TRADITION FROM THE MIDDLE EAST
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3750 W 80th Lane • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3750 W 80th Lane
Merrillville IN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Salto
Come in and enjoy!
Toast & Jam Cafe
Our story is a simple one, homemade meals are where we start. We toast with friends, we Jam, we smile, it all comes from the heart.
The coffee’s on, the food is fresh, your day will start out right. The most important meal of today, we’re certain you’ll delight.
Solo guests, age old friends or a private party with your fam. We invite you to the sunny side, a place called Toast & Jam.
Smokin Glaze Barbecue
Come in and enjoy!
Rivals Sports Bar and Grill
Causal Bar Grill Eats