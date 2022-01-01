Go
Aladdin Pita

SERVING THE BEST IN FLAVOR AND TRADITION FROM THE MIDDLE EAST

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3750 W 80th Lane • $

Avg 4.7 (4190 reviews)

Popular Items

Lunch Special$8.00
Two pieces of chicken kabab, half skewer of kefta, side of beef shawerma, and one piece of falafel served with rice.
Chicken Shawerma Bowl$13.00
Create your own chicken shawarma bowl.
Lentil Soup$4.00
Hummos$8.00
Pureed chick pea, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with garnish and olive oil.
Chicken Kabab (Shish Tawook)$15.00
Marinated skewers of tender chicken seasoned just right cooked on open flame to perfection. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, pickle and gariic or tahini sauce.
Falafel Plate$7.00
Fried patties made from ground chickpea, cilantro, parsley and onion served with tahini sauce.
Side Pita$0.45
Shawerma Plate$15.00
Grilled thin slices of marinated beef or chicken served with rice and tahini sauce, garnished with sliced tomato and onion.
Chicken Shawerma Sandwich$8.50
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3750 W 80th Lane

Merrillville IN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
