Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
16725 Chillicothe Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16725 Chillicothe Rd
Chagrin Falls OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Two Cafe and Boutique
The Two Cafe and Boutique promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.
Cibik's Dairy Island
CREATE your own ICE CREAM
Imagination is Everything.
Sapphire Creek Operating Company
Come in and enjoy!
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge
Come in and enjoy!