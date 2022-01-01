Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
12447 Cedar Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12447 Cedar Rd
Cleveland Heights OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Barrio
Come in and enjoy!
Zhug
Zhug is a new concept by chef Douglas Katz that offers Middle Eastern Mezze in a casual, high energy urban space at Cedar Fairmount in Cleveland Heights.
Luna Bakery & Cafe
Luna is proud to be known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland. The staff is wonderful and the talented chefs create delicious, fresh food using the best ingredients. Handmade crepes, grilled paninis, salads and soups are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pastry selection includes custom cakes, croissants, macarons, cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, tarts, crepe cake and many seasonal offerings.
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
Come in and enjoy!