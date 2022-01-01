Go
Aladdin's Eatery

44 Park Lane

Popular Items

Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Napkins + Plasticware
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
Side of Pita$0.65
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Location

44 Park Lane

Hudson OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
