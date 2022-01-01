Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
5 W. College St
Popular Items
Location
5 W. College St
Oberlin OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Catrina's
Come in and enjoy!
Auténtico Sabor Mexicano!
Agave Burritory
Quick-Serve Burritory.
Lupitas Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Depot at Union Station
Come in and enjoy!