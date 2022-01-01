Go
Toast

Aladdin's Eatery

Aladdin's Eatery

SOUPS • SALADS

9711 Sawmill Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Napkins + Plasticware
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Jasmine's Favorite $10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
No Napkins/Plasticware
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9711 Sawmill Pkwy

Powell OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shortys Pizza

No reviews yet

Best Wings & Pizza In Powell!

Joe's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Azteca Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cloud9 Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Cloud 9 Bar & Grill strives to be the premier sports theme restaurant in the neighborhood. We combine menu selection, atmosphere, ambiance, and service to create a sense of "place" in order to reach our goal of over-all value in dining/entertainment area

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston