Go
Toast

Aladdin's Eatery

Aladdin's Eatery

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL

15250 Pearl Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (2301 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Napkins + Plasticware
Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Side of Garlic Sauce$0.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Side of Pita$0.65
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
No Napkins/Plasticware
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

15250 Pearl Rd

Strongsville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Italian Village

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian food, reasonable prices, friendly service, great atmosphere

Dear Mama's Pizza

No reviews yet

Carry Out & Delivery Homemade Pizza Resturant.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Thats Amore Pizza and More

No reviews yet

That's Amore Pizza and More·Thursday, January 2, 2020·
That's Amore Pizza and More is a Pizza Restaurant serving up incredible pizzas and so much more in Strongsville, OH. Made fresh daily with the finest ingredients possible, our pizzas are little slices of heaven, and we have a pizza pie for any and all cravings. We also have a wide variety of delicious dishes outside of our signature pizzas, including our pastas, subs, wings, and salads. Stop on by and allow us to share our passion for food with you today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston