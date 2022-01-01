Go
Toast

Aladdin's Eatery

Aladdin's Eatery

SANDWICHES

9344 Union Centre • $$

Avg 4.8 (5721 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Side of Garlic Sauce$0.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Jasmine's Favorite $10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
Napkins + Plasticware
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Side of Pita$0.65
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9344 Union Centre

West Chester OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jag's Steak and Seafood

No reviews yet

Ext. 5 // Jag’s Steak & Seafood is an award-winning, fine dining restaurant in West Chester Township, Ohio offering innovative menus, personalized service and the region’s most popular piano bar and lounge experience.
Jag’s Chef Michelle Brown has cooked at the James Beard House in New York City, serves as a brand ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, and was the unanimous winner of the 2015 Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic Pork Chopped competition. Learn more at www.jags.com.

Palermo's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy authentic Italian comfort food.

The Back Porch

No reviews yet

“It’s More Fun to Eat in a Saloon, than Drink in a Restaurant!” -Jim

Mi Tierra Taqueria - Sharonville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston