Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St

Popular Items

Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Jasmine's Favorite $10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Napkins + Plasticware
No Napkins/Plasticware
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Location

7227 North High St

Worthington OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

