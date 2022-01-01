Go
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

Open for Lunch Monday-Saturday 10am-3pm
Sunday Brunch 10am-3pm

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

4377 Northlake Blvd • $$

Pesto Chick$14.00
Chopped roasted chicken breast tossed in basil pesto, layered with sliced tomato, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, and balsamic glaze.
The TBA$14.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, cheddar, ranch sauce, sliced tomato and arugula.
Power Clean$15.00
Designed for Cross Fit
Mixed Organic Greens, Sliced Avocado, Roasted sweet Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pecans and Walnuts
Pick 2 Proteins: Grilled Chicken, Oven Roasted Turkey, Beef, Bacon, Bistro Ham, Scoop of Cluck, Tuna Salad, Chicken Pesto, Hummas, Quinoa and Ferro
Roasted Tomato Soup$7.00
SOUP OF THE DAY: Broccoli and cheddar soup$7.50
garnished with cheddar, crispy onions and fresh cracked pepper
What the Cluck$14.00
Our signature oven roasted chicken salad with chopped pecans, walnuts, dried cranberries, diced green apple, arugula and mayo and Dijon.
The Big KaTuna$13.00
White albacore tuna tossed in mayo, Dijon, shallots, celery, sliced provolone and Swiss cheese, tomato and arugula
Cookie
Chocolate Chip, Ginger Molasse, Kitchen Sink, and Oatmeal Raisin
Fig'n Delicious$14.00
Oven roasted turkey breast topped with brie, organic fig spread, arugula and balsamic glaze.
Clucker Salad$15.00
Our Signature Chicken Salad on top of organic mixed greens with sliced pears and asiago cheese, with Balsamic glaze drizzle on top. Served side of multi grain toast. Add Avocado $2
*Note Chicken Salad contains Walnuts and Pecans Nuts and Dried Cranberries*
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

4377 Northlake Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
