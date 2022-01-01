Alamar Kitchen & Bar
Oakland's Neighborhood Latin Caribbean Seafood Eatery
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111
Popular Items
Location
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hofkuche
Come in and enjoy!
Belly
Fill Your Belly
Shinmai - Oakland
Modern, minimalist spot that puts a California spin on Japanese izakaya & ramen served with fashion bar.
Parlour
Come in and enjoy!