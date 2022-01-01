Go
Alamar Kitchen & Bar

Oakland's Neighborhood Latin Caribbean Seafood Eatery

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111

Popular Items

Peel n Eat Shrimp Boil$23.00
Our signature seafood boil submerged in our house sauce! Make your own custom boil by adding all the fixins.
Whole Dungeness Crab Boil$55.00
Our signature crab boil! Extremely limited availability! Make your own crab boil by customizing your sauce, your desired spice level and throw in corn, sausage or potatoes.
Mesquite Fries$8.00
Steak cut fries
garlic butter, Mesquite spice mix, bbq aioli
Whole Alaskan Snow Crab Boil$32.00
Our signature crab boil submerged in our house sauce! Make your own custom boil by adding all the fixins.
Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, plantain chips, apple, queso fresco, pickled shallot, sofrito balsamic vinaigrette
Shrimp Tacos "Quesa Style" (4)$14.00
Oaxaca cheese, Wanda’s chow chow, corn masa, salsa criolla. (GF)
Braised Oxtail (On the Bone)$26.00
Dominican style braised Angus oxtail, yellow island rice, black bean stew, Marinated cabbage, and late harvest corn.
Grilled Island Bread$4.00
Fresh grilled sourdough bread
The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings (WP)$7.00
Cumin ranch rub, rosemary maple honey mustard (our original recipe!)
Oakland CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
