Alameda restaurants you'll love

More about Alley & Vine
SEAFOOD
Alley & Vine
1332 Park Street Unit D, Alameda
|Popular items
|As Kneaded Bread
|$5.00
house cultured butter, mendocino sea salt {vegetarian}
|Taste of Caviar
|$18.00
buttermilk biscuit, chives
|Seared Cauliflower
|$35.00
quinoa, mushrooms, muhammara, pomegranate
More about Fire Wings Santa Rosa
Fire Wings Santa Rosa
342 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings Alameda
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Alameda
1620 Park St, Alameda
|Popular items
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Cholita Linda
Cholita Linda
1337 Park St, Alameda
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
slow braised pork, chipotle salsa, cabbage slaw, baja crema
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.50
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
|Papito
|$10.95
steak, plantains, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread
More about The Rake at Admiral Maltings
The Rake at Admiral Maltings
651A W. Tower Ave, Alameda
|Popular items
|"Dad Pants" Pilsner, 16oz Can
|$7.00
5.4% ABV, Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, Windsor, CA
|"Bukovany Pivo" Czech Pilsner, 16oz Can
5.1% Rohnert Park, Ca. Czech Style pilsner with Saaz, Tettnang, and Hallerstau hops.
|"Tremor California" Light Lager, 12oz Can
4.3% ABV, Seismic Brewing (Santa Rosa, CA). Lots of flavor for a light lager. All our Pils and Chinook hops.
More about The Star on Park
The Star on Park
1400 Park Street, Alameda
|Popular items
|12" Deep Classic
|$33.00
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
|9" Deep Little Star
|$24.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
|12" Deep Build Your Own
|$23.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
More about SIDESTREET PHO
SIDESTREET PHO
2304 Encinal Ave, Alameda
More about Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda
Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda
2337 Blanding Ave, Alameda