Alameda restaurants you'll love

Alameda restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Alameda

Alameda's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Alameda restaurants

Alley & Vine image

SEAFOOD

Alley & Vine

1332 Park Street Unit D, Alameda

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
As Kneaded Bread$5.00
house cultured butter, mendocino sea salt {vegetarian}
Taste of Caviar$18.00
buttermilk biscuit, chives
Seared Cauliflower$35.00
quinoa, mushrooms, muhammara, pomegranate
More about Alley & Vine
Fire Wings Santa Rosa image

 

Fire Wings Santa Rosa

342 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings Santa Rosa
Fire Wings Alameda image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Alameda

1620 Park St, Alameda

Avg 4.5 (5266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings Alameda
Cholita Linda image

 

Cholita Linda

1337 Park St, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.50
slow braised pork, chipotle salsa, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Papito$10.95
steak, plantains, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread
More about Cholita Linda
The Rake at Admiral Maltings image

 

The Rake at Admiral Maltings

651A W. Tower Ave, Alameda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Dad Pants" Pilsner, 16oz Can$7.00
5.4% ABV, Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, Windsor, CA
"Bukovany Pivo" Czech Pilsner, 16oz Can
5.1% Rohnert Park, Ca. Czech Style pilsner with Saaz, Tettnang, and Hallerstau hops.
"Tremor California" Light Lager, 12oz Can
4.3% ABV, Seismic Brewing (Santa Rosa, CA). Lots of flavor for a light lager. All our Pils and Chinook hops.
More about The Rake at Admiral Maltings
The Star on Park image

 

The Star on Park

1400 Park Street, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" Deep Classic$33.00
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
9" Deep Little Star$24.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
12" Deep Build Your Own$23.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
More about The Star on Park
SIDESTREET PHO image

 

SIDESTREET PHO

2304 Encinal Ave, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about SIDESTREET PHO
Consumer pic

 

Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda

2337 Blanding Ave, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda

