Alameda bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Alameda
SEAFOOD
Alley & Vine
1332 Park Street Unit D, Alameda
|Popular items
|Filet of Beef
|$45.00
corn soubise, asparagus, ramp chimichurri
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$11.00
lemon whipped cream
|Three Course Thursdays Takeout
|$39.00
THIS WEEK (May 19):
starter: Zack's Mac n' Cheese - bacon, breadcrumbs // main: Mesquite Smoked Pork Ribs - braised greens, mashed potatoes, chipotle bbq sauce // dessert: Banana Pudding - vanilla chantilly {NO SUBSTITUTIONS}
The Rake at Admiral Maltings
651A W. Tower Ave, Alameda
|Popular items
|"Luppo" Italian Pilsner, 16oz Can
|$7.00
5.2%ABV Pond Farm Brewing, San Rafeal CA. A light Italian style pilsner with a sharp hop finish
|"Tree People", IPA, 12oz Can
|$5.00
7.0%ABV, Standard Deviant, SF, CA. West Coast IPA. Copper, clear, dank, conifer, citrus.
|!New! "Coven" Rice Lager w/ Sage, Lavender, Citrus, 16oz Can
6.2% ABV Fort Point Brewing. San Francisco CA. Coven is a light, spritzy Rice Lager
created by Fort Point’s “Women
in Beer” collective in celebration
of International Women’s Day.
Inspired by the flora of the Presidio
discovered during a group hike, this
beer weaves together sage, lavender,
and citrus peel with a Pink Boots hop
blend for an intriguing accent to a
crisp, drinkable foundation. Coven is
an ideal companion whether you’re
forging new paths or just lounging in
the sun.
The Star on Park
1400 Park Street, Alameda
|Popular items
|Large Goddess
|$18.00
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
|12" Small Thin Build Your Own
|$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
|12" Deep Build Your Own
|$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.