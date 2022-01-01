Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alameda bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Alameda

Alley & Vine image

SEAFOOD

Alley & Vine

1332 Park Street Unit D, Alameda

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filet of Beef$45.00
corn soubise, asparagus, ramp chimichurri
Strawberry Shortcake$11.00
lemon whipped cream
Three Course Thursdays Takeout$39.00
THIS WEEK (May 19):
starter: Zack's Mac n' Cheese - bacon, breadcrumbs // main: Mesquite Smoked Pork Ribs - braised greens, mashed potatoes, chipotle bbq sauce // dessert: Banana Pudding - vanilla chantilly {NO SUBSTITUTIONS}
More about Alley & Vine
The Rake at Admiral Maltings image

 

The Rake at Admiral Maltings

651A W. Tower Ave, Alameda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Luppo" Italian Pilsner, 16oz Can$7.00
5.2%ABV Pond Farm Brewing, San Rafeal CA. A light Italian style pilsner with a sharp hop finish
"Tree People", IPA, 12oz Can$5.00
7.0%ABV, Standard Deviant, SF, CA. West Coast IPA. Copper, clear, dank, conifer, citrus.
!New! "Coven" Rice Lager w/ Sage, Lavender, Citrus, 16oz Can
6.2% ABV Fort Point Brewing. San Francisco CA. Coven is a light, spritzy Rice Lager
created by Fort Point’s “Women
in Beer” collective in celebration
of International Women’s Day.
Inspired by the flora of the Presidio
discovered during a group hike, this
beer weaves together sage, lavender,
and citrus peel with a Pink Boots hop
blend for an intriguing accent to a
crisp, drinkable foundation. Coven is
an ideal companion whether you’re
forging new paths or just lounging in
the sun.
More about The Rake at Admiral Maltings
The Star on Park image

 

The Star on Park

1400 Park Street, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Goddess$18.00
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
12" Small Thin Build Your Own$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Deep Build Your Own$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
More about The Star on Park

