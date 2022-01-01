Alameda bars & lounges you'll love

6.2% ABV Fort Point Brewing. San Francisco CA. Coven is a light, spritzy Rice Lager

created by Fort Point’s “Women

in Beer” collective in celebration

of International Women’s Day.

Inspired by the flora of the Presidio

discovered during a group hike, this

beer weaves together sage, lavender,

and citrus peel with a Pink Boots hop

blend for an intriguing accent to a

crisp, drinkable foundation. Coven is

an ideal companion whether you’re

forging new paths or just lounging in

the sun.

