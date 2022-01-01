Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Alameda

Alameda restaurants
Alameda restaurants that serve bread pudding

SEAFOOD

Alley & Vine

1332 Park Street Unit D, Alameda

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$11.00
More about Alley & Vine
East End

1650a Park Street, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate-Pecan Bread Pudding$13.00
custard-soaked ciabatta, tcho chocolate chunks and pecans drizzled with salted-caramel and crème anglaise (v)
More about East End

