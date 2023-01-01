Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Alameda

Alameda restaurants
Alameda restaurants that serve chicken rolls

SAGA Kitchen

1707 Lincoln Ave., Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Egg Roll 3pcs$9.95
More about SAGA Kitchen
Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda - 2337 Blanding Ave

2337 Blanding Ave, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Spring Rolls$11.00
2 Rolls cut into 8 Pieces
More about Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda - 2337 Blanding Ave

