Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Alameda
/
Alameda
/
Chicken Rolls
Alameda restaurants that serve chicken rolls
SAGA Kitchen
1707 Lincoln Ave., Alameda
No reviews yet
Chicken Egg Roll 3pcs
$9.95
More about SAGA Kitchen
Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda - 2337 Blanding Ave
2337 Blanding Ave, Alameda
No reviews yet
Chicken Spring Rolls
$11.00
2 Rolls cut into 8 Pieces
More about Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda - 2337 Blanding Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Alameda
Chili
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Stew
Calamari
Cheese Fries
Shrimp Rolls
More near Alameda to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(631 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.4
(145 restaurants)
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
South San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Brisbane
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(631 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(219 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston