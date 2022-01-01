Fried rice in Alameda
Alameda restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Burma Superstar - Alameda
Burma Superstar - Alameda
1345 Park Street, Alameda
|Superstar Chicken Fried Rice
|$18.95
Made with brown rice, chicken, tender snow pea leaves, carrots, pine nuts and garlic. Simple, healthy and delicious.
(Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegetarian)
More about SIDESTREET PHO - 2304 Encinal Ave
SIDESTREET PHO - 2304 Encinal Ave
2304 Encinal Ave, Alameda
|X8 COM CHIEN DUONG CHAU | COMBINATION FRIED RICE
|$16.00
egg, whole shrimp, lap-xuong sausage, peas, carrots, garlic
|X9 COM CHIEN CHAY | TOFU FRIED RICE
|$16.00
egg, tofu, peas, carrots, garlic, gluten free optional
|X7 COM RAU XÀO | VEGETARIAN STIR FRY W/ RICE (*)
|$18.00
wok tossed tofu, cabbage, bok choy, broccoli, and carrots in house special sauce with jasmine rice or choice of noodles