Fried rice in Alameda

Alameda restaurants
Alameda restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Burma Superstar - Alameda

1345 Park Street, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Superstar Chicken Fried Rice$18.95
Made with brown rice, chicken, tender snow pea leaves, carrots, pine nuts and garlic. Simple, healthy and delicious.
(Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegetarian)
More about Burma Superstar - Alameda
Item pic

 

SIDESTREET PHO - 2304 Encinal Ave

2304 Encinal Ave, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
X8 COM CHIEN DUONG CHAU | COMBINATION FRIED RICE$16.00
egg, whole shrimp, lap-xuong sausage, peas, carrots, garlic
X9 COM CHIEN CHAY | TOFU FRIED RICE$16.00
egg, tofu, peas, carrots, garlic, gluten free optional
X7 COM RAU XÀO | VEGETARIAN STIR FRY W/ RICE (*)$18.00
wok tossed tofu, cabbage, bok choy, broccoli, and carrots in house special sauce with jasmine rice or choice of noodles
More about SIDESTREET PHO - 2304 Encinal Ave

