Miso soup in Alameda

Alameda restaurants
Alameda restaurants that serve miso soup

Bluefin Sushi Thai - 3211 Encinal Ave Ste A

3211 Encinal Ave Ste A, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.50
More about Bluefin Sushi Thai - 3211 Encinal Ave Ste A
SAGA Kitchen

1707 Lincoln Ave., Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup 味噌汁$3.50
Miso soup with dashi base
Miso Soup 味噌汁$3.50
More about SAGA Kitchen

