Pies in Alameda

East End
1650a Park Street, Alameda
|Lemon PIE in a CUP
|$13.00
layers of lemon curd, shortbread crust and brûléed marshmallow fluff (v)
The Star on Park - 1400 Park Street
1400 Park Street, Alameda
|16" Large Thin White Pie
|$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
|12" Small GF White Pie
|$29.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
|12" Deep White Pie
|$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.