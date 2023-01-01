Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi in
Alameda
/
Alameda
/
Sashimi
Alameda restaurants that serve sashimi
Bluefin Sushi Thai - 3211 Encinal Ave Ste A
3211 Encinal Ave Ste A, Alameda
No reviews yet
Sashimi Sample
$18.00
8 pieces
More about Bluefin Sushi Thai - 3211 Encinal Ave Ste A
SAGA Kitchen
1707 Lincoln Ave., Alameda
No reviews yet
Omakase Sashimi
$34.95
chef choice fresh sashimi
More about SAGA Kitchen
