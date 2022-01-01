Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alamo restaurants you'll love

Alamo restaurants
  • Alamo

Alamo's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Alamo restaurants

The Peasant's Courtyard image

 

The Peasant's Courtyard

3195 Danville Boulevard, Alamo

Avg 4 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valley Burger$18.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo on a Artisan bun.
Louis Salad$20.00
Rock shrimp, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, romaine lettuce with Louis dressing.
Cobb Salad$19.00
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Peasant's Courtyard
Lavash | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Alamo

180 Hemme Avenue, Alamo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hakata Tonkotsu$17.75
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Hakata Tonkotsu DX$22.00
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
PREMIUM CHASHU RAMEN$19.25
Pork ramen with 7pcs of Smoked “Kunsei” Chashu
Ingredients: Thin noodle, pork broth, chashu pork, bean sprouts, green onion, sesame seed, mushroom,
and seasoned boiled egg.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Alamo
Lavash | SF2BAY image

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY - Alamo

180 Hemme Avenue, Alamo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY - Alamo
