Alamo restaurants you'll love

The Peasant's Courtyard
3195 Danville Boulevard, Alamo
Popular items
Valley Burger
$18.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo on a Artisan bun.
Louis Salad
$20.00
Rock shrimp, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, romaine lettuce with Louis dressing.
Cobb Salad
$19.00
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette.
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Alamo
180 Hemme Avenue, Alamo
Popular items
Hakata Tonkotsu
$17.75
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Hakata Tonkotsu DX
$22.00
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
PREMIUM CHASHU RAMEN
$19.25
Pork ramen with 7pcs of Smoked “Kunsei” Chashu
Ingredients: Thin noodle, pork broth, chashu pork, bean sprouts, green onion, sesame seed, mushroom,
and seasoned boiled egg.