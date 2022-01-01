Alamo Plaza Coffee

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

No reviews yet

Since 1992, Rosario’s has served as the anchor business for the historic Southtown/King William area.

The award-winning restaurant, owned and operated by local restaurateur Lisa Wong, owes much of its success to our loyal and dedicated restaurant family and to our biggest fans, our patrons.

Our menu combines traditional south-of-the-border dishes with authentic house specialties, all prepared with a contemporary twist. Guest favorites include shrimp nachos, fish tacos, ceviche, tacos callejeros, parrillas and specialty margaritas.

Lisa’s restaurant career began in 1981 when, at age 18, she opened Lisa’s Mexican Restaurant to instant success. Three decades later she is the creator of numerous successful restaurant concepts in San Antonio.

Local food critics have consistently voted Rosario’s “Best Mexican Restaurant” in San Antonio, “Best Neighborhood Restaurant/Downtown-Southtown,” and Critics’ Choice for “Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests.”

