Go
Toast

Alamo Coffee Lampasas

We are a Local Coffee Roasting company specializing in Great Coffee and Great Food!
LOCAL AND VETERAN OWNED

301 South HWY 281

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salt & Vinegar
Barbecue Lays
Voodoo
Cranberry Orange$3.00
Cinnamon Raisin$3.00
Wavy Lays
Classic Lays
Jalapenos Zapp's Chips
Almond Butter$3.00
Mexican Street Corn$3.00
See full menu

Location

301 South HWY 281

lampasas TX

Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PizzaWerx

No reviews yet

Quick serve Italian and pizza.

Tilt Waffle Company

No reviews yet

Tilt Waffle Company is a mobile food unit that specializes in our twist on brunch and seasonal comfort foods.

Herb Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Templeton's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston