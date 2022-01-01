Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Alamosa

Go
Alamosa restaurants
Toast

Alamosa restaurants that serve pies

Woody's Q Shack image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Q Shack

703 Main St, Alamosa

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Neck Frito Pie$9.00
Your choice of Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket, Campfire Beans, Shredded Cheese, Diced Onions and Jalapenos on top of a pile of Fritos
More about Woody's Q Shack
Blessed Brews Coffee Shop image

 

Blessed Brews Coffee Shop

2431 Main Street Suite A, Alamosa

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pilgrim Pie
maple-butter pecan-topped with caramel drizzle
Caramel Apple Pie
white chocolate-caramel-apple topped with fresh graham crackers
Caramel Apple Pie Chai
pacific spice chai tea latte with white chocolate-caramel-apple topped with fresh graham crackers
More about Blessed Brews Coffee Shop
Map

More near Alamosa to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston